Expired visas: 2 Afghans held in Siliguri

Siliguri: Two Afghanistan nationals were arrested late Saturday night from a hotel in Matigara area of Siliguri for allegedly overstaying their visas. The arrested individuals, identified as Shalar Rehana (20 years) and Shalar Sona (22 years), were taken into custody after hotel authorities flagged expired visa documents during a routine identity verification at check-in.

According to police sources, the two women had arrived at a hotel in Khaprail More area of Matigara and attempted to book a room. However, upon reviewing their documents, hotel staff discovered that both were Afghan nationals and that their visas had expired.

They immediately alerted Matigara police. A women’s police team from Matigara Police Station swiftly responded and apprehended the duo. During initial interrogation, the arrested women claimed they had come to Siliguri to attend an event held at a residential pub in Matigara. They told the police that since it was late after the event, they decided to check into the hotel for the night. The duo was produced before the Siliguri court on Sunday.