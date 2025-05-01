Expired food items seized in raids

Cooch Behar: In a major crackdown on the sale of expired food products, police in Cooch Behar conducted multiple raids on Tuesday night based on source information, seizing a large quantity of outdated consumables. Notices have been issued to three businessmen in connection with the incident.

According to police sources, teams from Shitalkuchi and Mekhliganj police stations carried out coordinated operations in different locations following a tip-off. A raid in the Gosai Haat area under Shitalkuchi Police Station led to the recovery of expired biscuits, chips, soft drinks and other items from a warehouse owned by one Raju Paul.

Simultaneously, similar raids were conducted at a warehouse belonging to Ashish Prasad and the residence of Pawan Kumar in the Chengrabandha area under Mekhliganj Police Station. These locations also yielded a significant stockpile of expired food products.

Police suspect the seized items were being sold illegally to unsuspecting consumers. Brands found included popular names such as Amul, among others. Additional District Superintendent of Police (Mathabhanga), Sandeep Garai, who supervised the operation, stated that legal action has been initiated under the Food Safety Act. “Notices have been served and investigations are underway to identify any additional warehouses involved in such activities,” he said. Authorities have assured continued action to prevent the circulation of expired food products in the region.