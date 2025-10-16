Expired flour distributed at Cooch Behar PDS camp, police intervene

Cooch Behar: Allegations have emerged of expired goods being distributed at a Public Distribution System (PDS) camp, raising concerns among ration card holders in the Kalighat Road No. 2 area of Cooch Behar town. The incident prompted immediate action from the Kotwali Police Station and officials of the Food Supply department.

According to local sources, a ration camp was held at Basanti Mandir on Kalighat Road No. 2 on Thursday. Residents claim that the flour packets distributed at the camp were due to expire on the same day.

One of the recipients, Zakir Hossain, said: “I received 17 flour packets, but when I got home, I realized they were expiring today. I questioned the ration dealer about it, but he initially refused to acknowledge the issue. Later, he admitted the mistake.”

Another resident, Deba Bhawal, added: “An elderly woman received her ration in the morning, and it was only later discovered that the flour had expired. When we informed others, it became clear that expired flour had been distributed to many. Upon notifying the police and Food Supply department, they assured us they would investigate the matter on-site.”

Prabir Chatterjee, responsible for overseeing the ration distribution, said: “My sister, Baishakhi Chatterjee, is the main dealer. She is unwell, so I am handling the matters temporarily. These flour packets were mistakenly distributed as they were not checked properly. The issue has been addressed, and the expired packets will be replaced soon.” The police and Food Supply officials are expected to visit the spot to verify the allegations and ensure corrective action.