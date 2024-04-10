Experts from Jadavpur University arrive in Siliguri for survey on mega water project

Owing to flash floods in Teesta River, the amount of silt has increased in the river. Therefore, the design of the second mega drinking water project to supply water in Siliguri needs to be changed.

The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) sought help from experts of the School of Water Engineering department of Jadavpur University.

A team of two members from Jadavpur University, led by Professor Pankaj Roy, came to Siliguri and held a meeting with Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri and SMC engineers on Tuesday evening.

They also visited Gajoldoba, the initially selected location for the second water project. After the survey, they informed SMC that a large amount of silt had accumulated at the Teesta due to flash floods, necessitating a design change.

They have been conducting surveys and will prepare a report by Thursday. Based on the report, SMC will take the necessary steps.

The team requested several documents related to water supply from SMC, which were provided on Wednesday.

“We have given them some data, they are conducting surveys. A report will be given on Thursday. Thereafter, we will take steps accordingly,” said the Mayor. There is a severe drinking water supply issue in Siliguri. The SMC is getting only 52 million liters (MLD) water per day where the requirement is 70 MLD. Therefore, they took up the project of mega drinking water which was supposed to take place in Gajoldoba with Rs 518 crore.

It will be through AMRUT-II. A tender of Rs 170 crore was also held for the first phase of this project but now the work has stopped due to these issues.

As per the previous plan, if the mega drinking water project were to be set up at Gajoldoba, water could last for 30 years. But due to the excessive slit now, water can hardly be taken for five years.

The experts will prepare the report after identifying places from where water can be taken for long years.