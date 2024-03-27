Expert teams visit Garden Reach collapse site

Kolkata: A full enquiry committee of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), on Tuesday evening, inspected the site at Garden Reach’s Azhar Mollah Bagan area where the under-construction building collapsed killing 12 persons.

KMC sources said that the team comprised director generals of three departments — civil, roads and buildings. It also had three experts on structural engineering, soil and architecture along with DC Port and OC Garden reach of Kolkata Police.

It was learnt that experts in the team collected samples of iron and concrete and studied ground situation post the incident. The spot for soil test boring was identified. The team also tried to assess damage caused to the neighbouring huts and properties due to the collapse but this is expected to take some time. On Wednesday, land particulars will be verified.

Further, the demolition work of the construction was assessed and corrective measures on security points were suggested. Locals were requested not to enter the site of damage for safety concerns. It was learnt that the police are looking into whether there was at all any plan with the promoter for

the construction.

Alongside, an expert team from Jadavpur University also collected concrete samples from the site. The team was engaged by the police recently to ascertain the cause of

collapse independently.