Expert team visits Atreyee River to assess depth and water crisis

BALURGHAT: A team of researchers and environmentalists led by Professor Mahbub Shahana of the University of Manchester visited the Atreyee River in Balurghat to assess the current depth of the river and investigate the causes and impacts of its dwindling water levels. The visit was conducted under the initiative titled “Eso Nodir Sathe Choli” (let’s walk with the river).

The team aims to analyse the extent to which the rubber dam in Bangladesh and the check dam in the Balurghat region have contributed to the river’s water crisis. “We are not only studying why the river is drying up but also how it is affecting the local population’s way of life and disrupting the region’s ecological balance,” said Professor Shahana during the visit.

As part of their investigation, the team also interacted with local residents to gather firsthand accounts of the changes in the river’s behaviour and its impact on daily life. Environmental activist Tuhin Shubhra Mandal of Balurghat remarked: “Having the Atreyee River brought under academic research by a team led by Mahbub Shahana is highly significant for us. We plan to present the findings of this research to the government.”

Local residents view this initiative as a crucial step in the battle to preserve the river and protect the environment.