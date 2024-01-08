Expert team to assess Teesta River morphology

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri Irrigation Department is set to conduct a morphology study of the Teesta River following the disaster in Sikkim.



The department has reached out to the River Research Institute in Kolkata to initiate this study, focusing on the Laltong Basti and Chumuk Dangi upstream of Teesta. The expert team is expected to arrive in the third week of the month, and the study will determine the extent of its coverage. Upon completion, the Irrigation Department will devise flood control measures based on the study’s findings.

Krishnendu Bhowmick, Chief Engineer of the North East Division of the state Irrigation department, stated: “The expert team will provide a comprehensive report to the state after conducting the morphology study, and flood control measures will be implemented accordingly.”

According to sources in the Irrigation department, the robust water flow of the Teesta during the monsoon season transports small stones and sand silt from Sikkim’s Kalimpong to the plains, leading to accumulations downstream. Following the Sikkim disaster last year, in addition to significant loss of life and property, the river deposited sand and stones. Before the incident in Sikkim, the Teesta riverbed was 2 meters higher than Jalpaiguri town. Subsequently, the riverbed has risen by 1 to 3 meters in many areas, including Rajganj’s Milan Palli near Odlabari, Rangdhamali, Mainaguri, Jalpaiguri Sadar block, and Mekhligonj in the Cooch Behar district. Moreover, several river embankments have suffered damage.

The department reveals that the morphology study will assess the elevation of the riverbed, identify cross slopes, determine potential water flow directions from the barrage and evaluate the risk of dam damage. Remedial measures have already been initiated for damaged dams.

Recently, sand mining activities have been initiated in the Dayna River near Nagrakata, based on the expert team’s recommendations and similar activities are ongoing in the Raidak River at Alipurduar. However, the study will guide decisions on sand extraction permissions in the Teesta River.