Expert panel submits review report to V-C of N Bengal Univ

kolkata: After three days of rigorous review exercise, the Expert Committee submitted its observation and recommendation in the form of a report on Friday to the Vice-Chancellor of North Bengal University. The University authority constituted an Expert Committee to review the report of 4th Cycle NAAC Assessment, wherein the varsity was downgraded from A to B++, in order to identify the challenges and to highlight the opportunities for improvement in the next cycle of assessment.



The Committee comprised RK Chauhan, former Secretary of UGC, as Chairman and other members were Vir Bala Agarwal of Himachal Pradesh University, BK Punia, former Vice-Chancellor of MD University, Haryana and K K Mishra, Director, Accreditation, Chitkara University.

The Committee had gone through the Self Study Report (SSR) submitted by the NBU in the 4th Cycle, report of the NAAC Peer Team, present academic and administrative data.

They had also interacted with the faculty members, officials, research scholars and students apart from physical visit to three representative departments.

The members also visited the Central Facilities of the University like Library, Museum, Health Centre, Computer Centre, UGC-HRDC, among others.

Before submitting the report, the Committee members expressed their views before more than 600 people at the Rabindra-Bhanu Manch wherein they had briefly highlighted the recommendations. “The University has enormous potential and we hope it will do better in the next cycle by properly portraying its activities in the form or SSR,”said Chauhan.

“We are thankful to the Expert Committee for the review work and the report which will help us to set short-term, mid-term and long-term goals for better performance in the subsequent NAAC cycles. Every community of the University have cooperated with the Committee and we have also started preliminary measures for improvement as well as systematic data and information collection,”said Om Prakash Mishra, Vice-Chancellor of NBU.

He added that the report will be placed before the Executive Council for necessary measures.