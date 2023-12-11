‘Expert panel must look into Teesta disaster’

Darjeeling: The “International Mountain Day” was commemorated by the Darjeeling Himalayan Initiative (DHI) in Kalimpong with an event “Lest We Forget-the Teesta Disaster.”



The event was aimed at bringing communities living along the Teesta River to narrate their stories, reflect on their experiences and key lessons that need to be highlighted for the future.

Incidentally, a flash flood in the river Teesta in the wee hours of October 4 had resulted in a trail of destruction in Sikkim and Hills of Bengal. The devastation was triggered by a glacial lake outburst flood washing away The Sikkim Urja Limited, the hydro project dam at Chungthang in North Sikkim.

“We need an expert team to visit these areas and advise us the course of action to be taken in the limited time we have before the next monsoons. That we should focus on building the resilience of communities in the flood-affected areas while continuing with the recovery and reconstruction process, since many of our populated areas in the Teesta Valley in Sikkim and Bengal will again be affected during the monsoons 2024. Time is of the essence,” stated Roshan Rai, Secretary, Darjeeling Himalayan Initiative.

There is a need for an urgent and immediate response, feels DHI. “The situation is dire. Many people are not aware of the gravity of the situation. Monsoon will be a major disaster. NH 10 will be very unsafe during the next monsoons also. The river bed of the Teesta, owing to the silt deposit, has risen 12 to 15 feet. The river is running on a flat plane,” stated Prafulla Rao of Save the Hills.

The recommendations include: “An expert committee needs to be set up urgently to look into high river levels, likely flow pattern of the river and vulnerability of populated areas in the proximity of the river in the next monsoons.

Assessment of condition of NH 10 and other roads in areas impacted by GLOF. As on date, many places between Likhu Bhir and 27th Mile and around Melli show signs of subsidence. Alternate routes for heavy and light vehicles, timings for use of roads and traffic

control in such areas need to be planned and informed to the public. Vulnerability of sinking populated areas such as those in Teesta Bazar and other places needs to be studied and mitigation methods such as protective embankments implemented.

Assessment of NH10 and Teesta Road and its vulnerability post floods.” Public representatives, including Panchayat members, GTA Sabhasads were also present. An exhibition on the disaster formed an integral part of the event.