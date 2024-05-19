Expenditure observers to probe unlabelled poll banners, posters

Kolkata: The expenditure observers of the Kolkata North Parliamentary constituency will soon start an investigation concerning banners, posters etc that do not bear names of publishers and printers.



“The Election Commission of India (ECI) on April 10 in a written communication had directed the Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories to ensure clear identification of printers and publishers on printed election-related material, including hoardings, for accountability and transparency in campaign communications.

However, many such materials are anonymous which is tantamount to the violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The last day for withdrawal of nominations ended on Friday for this constituency and from now on, we will initiate action as soon as such material comes to our knowledge,” said Shailendra Sharma, Expenditure Observer North Kolkata, addressing candidates from political parties or their representatives during an interaction on expenditure monitoring.

The meeting was organised under the supervision of Shubhanjan Das, DEO Kolkata North.

The Commission will showcase the candidate concerned for such violations and if the reply is found to be unsatisfactory, there is a provision for three years of disqualification.

Section 127A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, unequivocally prohibits the printing or publishing of election pamphlets, posters, placards, or banners without prominently displaying the name and address of the printer and publisher.

Sharma along with Hemant Gupta who chaired the meeting informed nitty gritties about proper maintenance of accounts. They said that day-to-day accounts should be carefully maintained in designated registers handed over to each candidate on the day of their nomination filing and no expenditure should remain unnoticed with the poll panel.

The observers were directed to open a dedicated bank account for all election-related expenses which should be in the name of the candidate or his/her election agent or joint. The maximum expenditure that can be incurred by a candidate is Rs 95 lakh, as declared by the poll panel.

The inspection of accounts for candidates in Kolkata North that go to polls on June 1 will be on May 20, 25 and 29.

“The contesting candidates, irrespective of the results in the elections have to submit their account details within 30 days after the publication of results. However, it is advisable to do the same within 25 days so that reconciliation can be done in case of any mismatch. In case, the matter remains unsettled during reconciliation which is a rarity, the candidate will be served a notice by the RO (Returning Officer) and if the reply is unsatisfactory, it will be referred to the ECI,” a senior official associated with expenditure monitoring said.