‘Expedite process of uploading school-wise teachers’ info’

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) urged the affiliated secondary schools to expedite the process of uploading the school-wise teachers’ information instead of rushing it on the last date — December 22.



A notice was issued by the Board on December 12 directing the school to update the data. “It is to bring to the notice of all concerned that the process is going on extremely slowly and there seems to be a possible inertia that is impending the completion of the process for many,” the Board stated in a notice.

From December 13 to 18, out of 9487 schools, 4669 schools have logged in, 61,863 teachers’ data was checked, while 77,528 are still pending. Only 2446 schools have completed the process out of 9487 schools.

“Given the above, it is imperative that the updating process by schools be completed at the earliest. All concerned are requested for their earnest cooperation so as to ensure that all necessary actions are taken expeditiously instead of last-minute submission on 22nd December 2023,” the Board stated.

In case of any challenges hindering the submission, the schools have been asked to communicate promptly, as given in the ‘instructions’, for its resolution.

“This notice is being issued in the interest of timely completion of the updating process successfully, and to reiterate the Board’s commitment towards inclusive and participatory teaching-learning-evaluation process in Secondary education of West Bengal,” it was stated.

According to a senior official, a process like this was last carried out two years back.