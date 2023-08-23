‘Expedite process of linking ration cards with Aadhaar’

Kolkata: The state government has instructed all the district magistrates to expedite the process of linking ration cards with the Aadhaar card.



The decision was taken after it was found that a majority of the ration card holders do not link their cards with Aadhaar, making it difficult to get details.

Senior officials of the state government said that the process will start from September onwards and that they have instructed the district magistrates to submit a report of the same.

Based on the report, a census will be prepared where the actual beneficiaries who have linked their ration cards with Aadhaar will be known.

Rathin Ghosh, minister in-charge for state Food and Supplies department, said: “The process started long back but was stalled and we have seen that the districts failed to provide an updated list of those who have linked their ration card with Aadhaar card. As a result, we have asked them to start the process and submit it as early as possible.”

Instances of clash were reported from various districts as several ration shop dealers stopped providing ration service to people as their card were not linked. Ghosh added that no such instance of discontinuing ration service has been issued by the state government and the work of linking ration card with Aadhaar will start from September onwards.

The officials have also been instructed to go door-to-door to start the work of

linking cards.