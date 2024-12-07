‘Expect to unveil Kalighat Skywalk within a month’

Kolkata: Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim expects that the Kalighat Skywalk that connects SP Mukherjee Road with Kalighat Temple will be ready by the beginning of 2025.

Hakim held a meeting to take stock of the progress of work regarding Kalighat Skywalk in the presence of KMC Commissioner, Member Mayor-in-Council Debasish Kumar, senior KMC officials and representatives from the hawker union.

“We are expecting to unveil Kalighat Skywalk within a month,“ Hakim said after the meeting.

The skywalk with a length of 407 m and breadth of 10.4 m will have both staircases and escalators. Facilities of elevators will also be there.

There are five places along the skywalk where the peak of the Kalighat Temple has been designed to add to the aesthetic look.

An air-conditioned mall is coming up just beside the skywalk where the hawkers who used to sit in and around the temple would be rehabilitated.

Presently, they have been temporarily shifted to Hazra Park from where they have been running their business. There will be a walkway from the skywalk right up to the mall.

Work for the skywalk had started in 2021 and had missed several deadlines.

The total cost involved in the construction has been to the tune of Rs 83 crore.

Roads namely Kali Temple Road, Gurupada Halder Road and Sadananda Road in close vicinity of the temple have been damaged due to piling work associated with the construction of the skywalk. The KMC will undertake a thorough revamp of these roads.