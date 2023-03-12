‘Expect investment of over Rs 500 crore in 3 years; to create 6K jobs’

Kolkata: The state government expects investment of over Rs 500 crore and employment opportunities for at least 6,000 people in the MSME sector in East Midnapore in the next 2 to 3 years.



The announcement was made by state MSME minister Chandranath Sinha at the Synergy & Business Facilitation Conclave held at Haldia which was held with the aim to reach out to the doorstep of entrepreneurs to resolve the issues they face for setting up or expanding businesses.

Based on the discussion with the entrepreneurs, the MSME department will take measures for promoting some key activities of this district, including setting up need-based common facility centre (s) for increasing competitiveness and leveraging economies of scale intending to create more employment opportunities in the district.

These include a Common Facility Centre for human hair processing, promoting chemical and petrochemical-based industries, facilitating fisheries activities, including fish processing/fish feed, support for Haldia down-stream industries, support to artisans engaged in conch & conch shell-based products, promoting handloom-based activities and setting up a Yarn Bank at Tamluk by Tantuja to ensure regular supply of hank yarn to weavers at a reasonable price and focusing on the powerloom sector for enhanced fabric production.

According to the MSME department, bank lending to MSMEs has been recorded at Rs 4,052 crore up to the 3rd quarter (April-December 2022) of the current financial year, civil construction of Common Facility Centres (CFC) for Kalyanpur Brass & Bell Metal cluster under Patashpur-II Block has been completed and machinery procurement is under progress as per norms.

The project will benefit more than 100 families associated with Brass & Bell metal craft. The initiative has also been taken up to set up four Common Production Centres — two each in Bhagwanpur I-Block and Patashpur I-Block under the ‘Project Madurkathi’ being implemented by West Bengal Khadi and Village Industries Board, the common facility building for Patuas at Nankarchak-Habichak has been upgraded to 2nd storied building as Common production Centre-cum-Exhibition Centre with 500 partachitra artisans getting benefited from this infrastructure.

More than 650 entrepreneurs from different areas of the district participated in the event.

More than 20 help desks were set up by major departments and over 300 entrepreneurs visited these help desks and got clarification and assistance concerning their problems.

In the last few months, a total of 598 statutory clearances have been accorded approval. From the platform of the event, statutory clearances/approvals, bank loans etc were handed over to 20 entrepreneurs.