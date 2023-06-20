Expansion work of Bagdogra Airport to commence soon

SILIGURI: The work of expanding Bagdogra Airport is set to begin soon as the Air Force has handed over the remaining land to the Bagdogra Airport authority. In a positive development, the Central government has also increased the sanctioned amount for the project from Rs 1,800 crore to Rs 3,000 crore.



“We have been eagerly waiting for the handover of the entire land and finally, we have received it. After devising a master plan for the project, we will initiate the tender process next month,” stated Ravi Sarkar, the joint General Manager of Bagdogra Airport Authority.

Bagdogra Airport holds significant importance in Northeast India, serving as a vital transportation hub for thousands of passengers travelling to different parts of the country daily. The airport has witnessed a notable increase in passenger traffic, prompting the decision to expand its infrastructure. Additionally, the absence of night flights has further fueled the need for expansion.

A total of 104 acres of land has been finalised for the expansion project, with the state government previously allocating around 98.72 acres. However, due to the remaining land falling under the jurisdiction of the Air Force, the work faced delays.

On Monday night, the Air Force authorities finally handed over the remaining 6 acres of land to the airport authority.

According to airport sources, Bagdogra Airport currently accommodates around 60 flights daily, with an average of nine to ten thousand passengers passing through its premises every day.

Initially, the Central government had planned to allocate Rs 1500 crore for the expansion project but the funding was subsequently increased to Rs 1,800 crore.

Recently, Raju Bista, the Member of Parliament for Darjeeling, announced a further increase in funding to Rs 3,000 crore during a public event in Siliguri.

Upon completion of the expansion, Bagdogra Airport will be equipped to operate night flights, including international routes. Furthermore, the passenger capacity will witness a significant boost, catering to the growing demand for air travel in the region.