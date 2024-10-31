Expansion project underway to boost aircraft parking capacity

Cooch Behar: The Cooch Behar Airport has commenced work to expand its aircraft parking capacity, a move expected to support future growth in regional air travel. Currently, the parking area measures around 60 to 70 meters. Plans are in place to add an additional 7 meters — 3.5 meters on each side — to increase the total parking space. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has approved this expansion, which will require an estimated budget of Rs 50 lakh. However, funding approval for the project is still pending.

An official at Cooch Behar Airport stated: “We have received DGCA clearance for increasing the airport’s aircraft parking capacity and a tender will soon be issued to initiate the work.” According to the Airport Authority of India, the current parking can accommodate only one aircraft at a time. With the planned extension, however, it will be able to hold two aircraft with a capacity of 20 seats each, creating more opportunities for passenger service expansion. News of the parking upgrade has spurred discussions around the possibility of increased flight services from Cooch Behar in the near future. Local resident and textile trader Manish Baind commented: “Having more flights with additional seating would be a great benefit for the people of Cooch Behar.” In addition to parking expansion, efforts are underway to extend the airport’s runway. A recent meeting between district administration officials and the Airport Authority of India explored options to improve runway infrastructure, a necessary step to accommodate larger aircraft.

Cooch Behar Airport has a rich history, originally constructed during the era of the Cooch Behar Maharaja and operational since that time. Commercial flights, however, ceased abruptly in 1995 during the Left Front administration. Since 2011, under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s administration, multiple attempts have been made to resume services. While intermittent flights resumed, they often stopped after a few days. Nevertheless, a 9-seater aircraft service successfully relaunched on February 21, 2023 and has been operating consistently since then.