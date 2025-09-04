Exhibitions remember Uttam Kumar on his 99th birth anniv

Kolkata: When Uttam Kumar smiled, the audience smiled with him. When he romanced Suchitra Sen in classics like ‘Saptapadi’ and ‘Harano Sur’, love itself seemed to fill the air. And when he passed away, Bengal wept.

Over the years, many of his films have been remade and countless actors, knowingly or unknowingly, have copied his style. But Bengal’s love for its ‘Mahanayak’ hasn’t changed one bit. So, on his 99th birth anniversary, Kolkata lit up with exhibitions, music shows and tributes to celebrate his timeless legacy.

At Nehru Children’s Museum, an exhibition on his life is on till September 7, showcasing iconic film posters from ‘Sagarika’, ‘Indrani’ and Ogo Bodhu Sundari, along with props like the landline telephone he used on screen. A special pre-centenary celebration was also held at Uttam Mancha by the Uttam Kumar Memorial Cultural Committee on Wednesday. Carrying forward his tradition of supporting technicians, the committee honoured one of his colleagues this year, senior technician and assistant director Sanat Kumar Mahanta, with a health certificate, along with financial aid of Rs 10,000 and medical coverage supported by Peerless under the West Bengal Government Health Scheme. The evening was attended by TMC leader Debasish Kumar along with many Tollywood personalities. “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has big plans for Uttam Kumar’s centenary celebrations next year. She also intends to renovate Uttam Mancha, named in his memory,” Kumar said.

The CM paid tribute on social media to the matinee idol. “On the birth anniversary of Uttam Kumar, the eternal hero and guiding star of Bengali cinema, I offer my humble tribute,” she posted.

Meanwhile, the Information and Cultural Affairs department of Bengal organised a programme at Rabindra Sadan, where songs from his evergreen films were performed. In Tollygunge, the Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India also paid floral tribute at his statue, with

Federation President Swarup Biswas announcing that they will host programmes throughout the year to mark the centenary celebrations.