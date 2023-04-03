Exhibition on Satyajit Ray in Los Angeles held

KOLKATA: In 2024, Satyajit Ray’s ‘Sonar Kella’ will turn 50. The 1974 iconic Feluda film became so popular that the city of Jaisalmer today is one of the most visited spots among Bengalis.



Sandip Ray took posters of the celebrated thriller to Los Angeles for an exhibition on legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray. Several photographs with Ray and Soumitra Chatterjee from the film were also on display at the exhibition, titled Ray Beyond Centenary at the third Los Angeles Film Fest.

From Ray’s attire, wallet, cigar pipe and glasses to photographs, the exhibition showcased much-feted personal belongings of the veteran director and was an instant hit among the cine lovers of Los Angeles.

Four Bengali films, including ‘Hatyapuri’, ‘Homecoming’, ‘Mahishasura Mardini’ and ‘Kaberi Antardhan’, had special screenings at the fest.

Sandip Ray, who was one of the chief guests of the film fest, was elated to bring his new Feluda film, ‘Hatyapuri’ to Los Angeles.

Actors Rituparna Sengupta, Indraneil Sengupta and director Soumyajit Majumdar were present at the festival.