Exhibition featuring artworks by 22 artists across 13 mediums begins

Kolkata: A show celebrating ‘art by women’ and ‘art on women’ opened at Taj Bengal on March 7. Taj Bengal’s second edition of ‘Women in Art’ will stay open for public viewing till March 11 at the hotel poolside and will see one of the biggest congregations of artwork by 22 artists across 13 mediums.

This includes repertoires by some of the most revered artists, including Pulitzer-winning photographer Sanna Irshad Mattoo, a six-time recipient of World Press Photo awards and honorary fellow of the Royal Photography Society Ami Vitale, global sensation Kristina Makeeva, Bangladesh’s most renowned humanitarian documenter Ayesha Mou, renowned Parsi artist Katayun Saklat, architect and graphic artist from Bangalore Surabhi Banerjee, Bengal’s most renowned Patachitra artist Swarnachitrakar, foremost terracota master Ram Kumar Manna, Bangladeshi artist Nasheen’s protest art, Shreya Goswami’s mural called Women of Bengal, Malika Dudeja Varma’s intricate kantha work and Ruplekha Ghosh’s unique repertoire using twigs and dry leaves.

The show will also see Maharani of Baroda Radhika Raje Gaekwad showcase her poetry for the first time ever. Gaekwad is also one of the chief guests to open the show.

Talking about the show, Gaekwad said: “I believe women interpret and interact with circumstances and relationships in a very unique and sensitive way. Today, more than ever before, the world immersed in war and disparity is in need of newer more compassionate ways of responding. Art being one of the most creative human forms of expression needs to be viewed also from a feminine lens.”

The idea of Women in Art - art by women and art on women was conceptualised by the two visionaries of Taj Bengal — K Mohanchandran and Arnab Chatterjee — and has become a rage. The show is being curated by one of India’s greatest ambassadors of arts and culture and world-renowned photographer, journalist and storyteller Kounteya Sinha. One of the showstoppers of the show is expected to be Arijit Dutta and Purnima Dutta’s private collection of Satyajit Ray’s original movie posters. For the first time, nearly two dozen original artworks of Satyajit Ray will be showcased in a single place.

Interestingly Ray’s son, filmmaker Sandip Ray, has also decided to show five of Ray’s original works at the show.

The opening will see six Padma Shri and Padmabhushan winners on a single stage, including iconic dancer Mallika Sarabhai (Padma Bhushan), Mamata Shankar (Padma Shri), Tejendra Narayan Majumdar (Padma Shri), MP and actress June Malia, Maharani Radhika Raje Gaekwad, Sanna Irshad Mattoo (Pulitzer winner), Mouma Das (Padma Shri and Arjuna awardee), Sauraseni Maitra (actress), Sanatan Rudra Pal (Padma Shri), Mithu Sen (multiple award-winning artist) and Gokul Chandra Das (Padma Shri) among others.