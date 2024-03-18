Exhibition: ‘Beauty in every stroke...’

KOLKATA: A group of 28 artists from the Hooghly Chinsurah Art Forum has come together to organise a painting and sculpture exhibition at the Academy of Fine Arts. Their creations, mostly in acrylic and watercolour, beautifully encapsulate themes of nature, heritage, and various conceptual expressions. On till March 18, the exhibition has 49 paintings and 12 sculptures.

“Throughout its long journey since 2003, we have been holding each other’s hand to form a strong visual arts community in our area (Hooghly Chinsurah municipal area),” said Indrajit Banerjee, secretary, Hooghly Chinsurah Art Forum. His painting ‘Luminosity’ on acrylic on canvas promises to captivate the audience with its depth. While Pantha Das has created a stunning landscape using watercolours, Sayak Som’s piece titled ‘Abaran’ (veil) on acrylic on canvas is sure to catch the eye of art enthusiasts. Meanwhile, Sandipan Sen’s sculpture, ‘The Musician Brass’ and Biswadip De’s piece titled ‘Stoneware’ will definitely attract people who appreciate art. Artist Subhas Chandra Mallick’s painting of Kolkata with trams and Amlan Dutta’s depiction of the ghats of Varanasi help us feel closer to these old cities.

Each artwork, with its detailed brushwork and captivating shapes, exudes creativity, making the exhibition truly memorable.