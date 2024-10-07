‘Exercise caution before taking action against junior docs’

Kolkata: Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Manoj Kumar Verma on Monday has issued a set of instructions for the police personnel while dealing with the protestors.

He also had said that appropriate action will be taken after he was asked about the hunger strike of the junior doctors despite prohibitory Section 163 of the Bharatiya Naya Sanhita (BNSS) being in force in the Esplanade area. On Monday, Verma issued a set of instructions for the police personnel where he mentioned that before taking any steps against the protesting junior doctors, police must be cautious. The CP has directed to keep enough evidence of any illegal act by the junior doctors and others. Earlier on Monday, Verma, replying to a question by the media about the hunger strike close to the area where prohibitory measures under 163 of the BNSS is active, had said that appropriate action will be taken. However, he did not make it clear about what steps may be taken against the doctors. The junior doctors had started a hunger strike from Saturday at the Esplanade area based on a 10-point agenda.

However, the protesting junior doctors were refused police permission to conduct sit-in demonstrations and a fast-unto-death agitation at that area. Kolkata Police, in its mail to junior doctors front on Saturday morning, had informed that permission cannot be given as it would cause traffic congestion during puja and cause inconvenience to the people.