Excise dept to install CCTVs at state borders to check spurious liquor

Kolkata: The Excise department has called for e- tender for CCTV surveillance at the naka checking points at all state borders to stop inflow and outflow of spurious liquor with the Election Commission directing the department to take necessary measures in this regard with the dates for Lok Sabha elections slated to be announced soon.



There will be special emphasis on restricting liquor movement to dry states like Bihar. The 11 checkpoints in the state where CCTV should be installed are Kanthaltard (Purulia), Netura (Jhargram), Sonakonia (West Midnapore), Naziran Duty Khata (Cooch Behar), Jorai More (Cooch Behar), Jaigaon (Alipurduar), Duburdihi (West Burdwan), Shewrakuri (Birbhum), Labarbotey Near Meli (Kalimpong), Sonarpur (Uttar Dinajpur) and Singamari (Darjeeling). The CCTVs installed will be doing live webcasting of vehicle movement and related activities from selected polling inter-state check nakas. “We have created a WhatsApp group of officers of all neighbouring states for tracking sale and movement of liquor particularly in the bordering areas of Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand and north eastern states. Interactions are being held on a regular basis so that we can be more proactive in destroying illicitly distilled and fermented liquor and arrest those involved in illicit liquor business,” a senior official of the state Excise department said.

There will also be live webcasting of activities at liquor manufacturing units and warehouses having pre-installed CCTV cameras. The CCTVs will also do live content monitoring from the browser interface from multiple ends and recording of video and audio stream from webcasting in cloud for subsequent download and review for at least 48 hours.

The total duration of webcasting shall be from the date of installation of the facility till the completion of poll procedure (end of Model Code of Conduct). Directions have been issued for conducting one trial to be conducted one day prior to actual webcast from designated location with actual device configuration after completion of installation. Trial run will be considered successful, if successful live webcast with video and audio output is made available to the Excise Directorate. The web camera should be placed to cover the maximum possible area to capture entry and exit of all vehicles and others at every check naka, liquor manufacturing units and warehouses.