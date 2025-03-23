Excise dept seizes Rs 1.75 crore illegal liquor in Kalchini

ALIPURDUAR: The district excise department seized illegal liquor worth Rs 1.75 crore from Arunachal Pradesh in Kalchini.

Late Saturday night, officials noticed a lorry suspiciously parked for two days at a petrol pump near Nimti Chowpathy on NH-31/C. When questioned, the assistant driver claimed it carried cement blocks. The lorry was taken to the excise office in Jaigaon, where cartons of liquor were found. The main driver and seller remain absconding but the assistant driver was arrested. The sixteen-wheeler lorry was seized.