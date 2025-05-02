Excise dept seizes non-duty paid Sikkim liquor

Darjeeling: The state Excise department was successful in seizing Non-Duty Paid (NDP) liquor from Sikkim, in Darjeeling and Kurseong. One person was arrested in connection with the incidents, while the driver of one of the vehicles managed to flee under the cover of darkness. Two vehicles have also been seized.

Acting on secret information regarding the transportation of illegal NDP liquor from Sikkim, a raid by the Excise team, Darjeeling intercepted a Tata Sumo Vita CX (Registration No. SK-02 J 5293) near the entrance of Som Fatak in Darjeeling at around 10:00 pm on April 30. “However, the driver fled into the nearby jungle under the cover of darkness, evading arrest. The vehicle was seized along with the liquor having an approximate market value of Rs 3,70,200. Though the driver managed to flee, the owner of the vehicle is being traced,” said Pratik Rai, Officer, Excise department, Darjeeling.

In another incident on May 1, following a secret information, the OC of Excise, Kurseong Circle, along with staff of Kurseong Circle, after a hot chase, intercepted a four-wheeler at an open road in Soureni Tea Garden, in between Soureni Bazar and Hallane Busty, under Mirik PS, Darjeeling. The vehicle was intercepted and NDP Sikkim liquor was recovered.