Excise dept officer sentenced to life imprisonment for wife’s murder

BALURGHAT: An Excise department officer accused of driving away two wives earlier was sentenced to life imprisonment for brutally murdering his third wife.

After seven years of trial, the Additional Sessions First Court of Balurghat, presided over by Judge Santosh Pathak, pronounced the verdict on Saturday evening. The accused, Dibakar Ghosh alias Panna of Patiram Nichabandar, was convicted under IPC Section 302 and awarded life imprisonment with a fine of Rs 10,000. In default, he will serve three additional years of rigorous imprisonment.

Local sources revealed that Dibakar had two previous marriages. While some claim divorce ended them, others allege he had threatened and expelled his former wives. He had also faced suspension from service and even jail time for torturing his spouses. After his second marriage, Dibakar wed Anannya Roy Ghosh from Kolkata, who later became his third victim.

Residents recalled finding Anannya bleeding in front of the house. Dibakar allegedly claimed she had been run over accidentally while he was taking out his vehicle.

She was rushed to Balurghat District Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Government lawyer Ritabrata Chakraborty stated: “This is a landmark judgment. The brutality of the murder was heinous and attempts were made to pass it off as an accident.”

The victim’s father, Amlendu Dutta Roy, welcomed the verdict, noting the conspiracy behind the killing.

While Dibakar’s mother, also accused in the case, was acquitted, the court upheld that Dibakar had plotted the murder to pursue a fourth marriage.