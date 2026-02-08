Excise auctions seized vehicles, nets Rs 13.58L

Kolkata: The state Excise department has begun realising auction proceeds through confiscation of vehicles following amendments to the Bengal Excise Act, 1909, empowering it to auction vehicles seized during raids against illicit liquor.

The exercise, started two months ago, has fetched over Rs 13.58 lakh for the state exchequer.

According to departmental sources, the amended Act came into effect in July 2024. Of the total amount realised, Rs 10.92 lakh came from auction of 331 vehicles seized prior to the amendment, while over Rs 2.65 lakh was realised from 14 vehicles confiscated after July 2024.

Data show 1,553 vehicles were confiscated prior to the amendment, while the number stands at 249 post-amendment.

Under the amended provisions, vehicles seized during raids no longer require court adjudication and, through the concerned district magistrates, are handed over to the head of the respective Excise division for auction.

There are eight Excise divisions across the state—two in north Bengal and six in south Bengal. Several long-unclaimed vehicles not under judicial adjudication have also come under the department’s purview.

“The vehicle is often the only substantial investment in the spurious liquor trade. Auctioning it in good condition allows recovery of good value and deters owners from renting vehicles for illegal activities,” an Excise department official said.

Cases related to illicit liquor trade often take a long time to conclude, during which seized vehicles remain abandoned at police stations or barracks and deteriorate.

Officials said several high-value vehicles have suffered damage due to prolonged exposure to weather conditions.

With Finance department approval, the Excise department has created a specialised suspense account in a nationalised bank to deposit auction proceeds.

If the owner is acquitted, the amount will be returned; otherwise, it will be forfeited by the state government.