Exchange programme: Four PhD scholars from CU to visit a Hungary univ next year

Kolkata: Four Ph.D. scholars from the Department of Education (DoE) of Calcutta University (CU) will be going to Eotvos Lorand University, popularly known as ELTE, in Hungary at the beginning of 2025.

For the first time in its 90 years of history, a student exchange mobility visit, under Erasmus, from the DoE of CU, will be a reality. The 14-day visit for Ph.D. scholars; Guriya Sharma, Roshni Mukherjee, Subhadip Mukhopadhyay and Anindita Chatterjee will be part of Erasmus-International Credit Mobility Cooperation (ICM-KA171), Hungary under the two-way faculty and student exchange for the period of 2023-2025. The programme will be funded by Erasmus, International Credit Mobility (ICM), ELTE, Hungary.

“Faculty exchange between ELTE and our department happened in the past. It is for the first time that our PhD scholars are visiting the prestigious ELTE in Hungary. The selection was made systematically through an online interview held last month with faculties and administrative officials from both universities; ELTE and University of Calcutta,” said Professor Santoshi Halder, DoE, CU, who is the international co-ordinator for the Erasmus programme.

On the activities of the PhD scholars, Professor Halder said that the selected scholars will attend classes and courses in the Faculty of Special Education, ELTE, Hungary during the visit in early 2025. “They will be sharing the perspective of disability and inclusion in our country and explore the scenario in Hungary through the mutual exchange of knowledge and information. They will also undertake a short research project on disability studies and teacher education conceptualised by the Erasmus coordinators (Prof. Halder, CU and Dr Gombas, ELTE) to be completed during their 14-day visit. Based on the outcome, we will explore possibilities to utilise the relevant technologies and strategies of ELTE for further advancement in special needs education in our country for an inclusive framework,” she added.Prof. Halder will hold an orientation of the four scholars before their visit and chalk out the entire academic visit travel plan so that the scholars do not face any difficulties during their visit to Hungary. A solitary student from ELTE will be coming to Kolkata for 10 days as part of the exchange programme.

The faculty exchange visit from ELTE, Hungary to the DoE, Calcutta University took place in December 2023. During the visit, two faculty members from ELTE, Hungary; Prof. Judit Gombas (with visual impairment) accompanied by Prof. Szucs Antal Mor, exposed the teachers, students and scholars to a hands-on workshop on music therapy and orientation on sports and physical mobility.

Prof. Halder conveyed that she would initiate and explore possibilities to extend the Erasmus programme for postgraduate students as well, shortly, to provide them with such global exposures.