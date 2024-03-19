Except TMC, other political outfits yet to announce candidates for Darj seat

Darjeeling: Except for the TMC, other political outfits are yet to announce their candidates to take part in the fray from the Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency. Darjeeling will be going to polls on April 26.



TMC has already started campaigning in full throttle in the plains. TMC candidate Gopal Lama will be filing nominations on April 28. “On that day we will be visiting the Mahakala Temple in the morning and from there we will head for the district Collectorate where Gopal Lama will file his nomination,” informed Amar Lama, General Secretary, Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM), an ally of the TMC. A roadshow is scheduled to take place with supporters of TMC and BGPM accompanying the candidate to file nominations. “Gopal Lama is a known face. He has served both in the Hills and the plains as a bureaucrat in different posts. He definitely has an advantage,” stated Lama.

With many contenders vying for the BJP ticket, all eyes are focussed on the saffron brigade. Though there were strong rumours that the name could be announced on Tuesday, it did not happen. “We are expecting the name to be announced in the next few days, maybe on March 22 or 23. The TMC has no chance of winning in the Darjeeling seat, so it is better they get a head start,” stated Sukanta Majumdar, BJP state president. Majumdar was in Siliguri on Tuesday. There is trouble brewing within the BJP over the choice of candidates with BJP MLA from Kurseong Bishnu Prasad Sharma threatening to contest independently if the BJP does not field a ‘son or daughter of the soil.’ When confronted with the question of a number of contenders for the Darjeeling seat from the BJP, Majumdar stated that it is good that there are multiple contenders.

“There is nothing bad in a number of contenders. We have a system. First the state unit will meet, then discussions will be held at the central leadership level and finally there will be a Parliamentary board meeting to be attended by Prime MInister Modi in which the names will be finalised,” added Majumdar.

The Congress, CPI(M) along with the regional parties, including Hamro Party, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, Communist Party of Revolutionary Marxist are yet to reveal their candidates or their stand for the forthcoming election.