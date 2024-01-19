Exam timings of Madhyamik, Higher Secondary, High Madrasah, Alim & Fazil preponed

Kolkata: The examination timings of Madhyamik, Higher Secondary and High Madrasah, Alim, Fazil have been preponed after a meeting at Nabanna with all stakeholders, including the respective Boards and principal secretaries of different departments. It was decided that the exams will be conducted in the first half.



Like every year, a meeting with stakeholders was conducted on Thursday which was presided over by the Chief Secretary. The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) president Chiranjib Bhattacharjee said that the decision was taken for different operational reasons, including post examination process. “This is being done for the convenience of all, including teachers, students, staff and officials associated with the examinations,” he said.

The HS exam will be held from 9:45 am to 1 pm for all major subjects instead of 12 pm to 3:15 pm. For the 13 vocational subjects, Visual Arts, Music, Health and Physical Education, it will be held from 9:45 am to 11:45 am (two hours).

“After careful consideration and in response to various factors, it has been decided to reschedule the timing of examination for Madhyamik examination. The new timing for the examination will be 9:45 am to 1 pm,” the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) president Ramanuj Ganguly said in a press conference on Thursday.

The Board, in a notice, elaborated that the officer-in-charge and centre secretary start the process on the days of examination by reaching the custodians latest by 6 am and after collecting the question paper boxes, they reach their centre latest by 8 am.

The students will have to enter the venue from 8:30 am while the teachers and non-teaching staff will have to enter from 8 am. Ganguly said that everything was considered and a decision was taken to benefit the candidates. Meanwhile, the High Madrasah, Alim, Fazil examination will be conducted from 9:45 am to 1 pm.