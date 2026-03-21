Ex-TMC youth leader Rajanya floats new outfit, to contest polls

Kolkata: Positioning herself as an alternative political voice ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, Former TMC youth leader Rajanya Haldar on Thursday announced the formation of her own outfit, Janasangram Manch, while indicating she would contest the polls as an independent candidate from Sonarpur (South) Assembly Constituency.



Haldar first came into the spotlight after a fiery speech at the July 21 platform on TMC’s Martyrs’ Day event.

Her speech had apparently drawn the attention of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Her rapid rise within the party saw her being assigned organisational responsibilities. However, controversy surrounding a short film she made during the RG Kar issue led to her fall from favour, eventually resulting in her exit from the party.

Since then, Haldar has attempted to remain politically relevant by speaking out on various issues and defending her position publicly. There were also strong indications of her joining the BJP, with reports of discussions with several state leaders and suggestive social media posts. However, the move never materialised, with the party reportedly showing little interest.