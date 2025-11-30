Ex-TMC women wing block prez dies in road mishap; Abhishek condoles

Kolkata: Bandana Maity, a ‘Karmadhyakshya’ under Tarakeswar Panchayat Samity and former block president of Trinamool Congress’ women wing in Tarakeswar died in a road accident in Hooghly on Saturday. Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee offered condolences to the bereaved family. “I am heartbroken at the untimely demise of Bandana Maity. May her soul rest in peace and also convey my condolences to the bereaved family,” Banerjee wrote on a social media post. The victim was riding as a pillion on her husband’s motorcycle as they were on their way to consult a doctor in Pursura in the same district. A truck hit their motorcycle from behind. Bandana fell on the road and was crushed under the speeding wheels of the truck.

She died at the spot while her husband was taken to a hospital and he was undergoing treatment with several injuries in his body. After starting a probe, the district police have seized the truck, the driver of which has also been arrested. Tarakeswar MLA Ramendu Sinha Roy and other party leaders rushed to the hospital after the incident took place. They all expressed shock over the sudden demise of an active party leader.