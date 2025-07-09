Ex-TMC Panchayat member ‘murdered’ by husband

Malda: In a shocking incident, a former Trinamool Congress (TMC) Panchayat member was allegedly murdered by her husband at Chadalugram under the Bhagabanpur Gram Panchayat in Malda’s Chanchal Police Station area. The deceased Bilkis Bibi (38) was a former elected member of the local Panchayat.

According to police sources, Bilkis was allegedly smothered to death with a pillow by her husband, Mostafizur Rahman, following a prolonged domestic dispute reportedly linked to his extramarital affair. Rahman has been taken into custody and is being interrogated.

Locals allege that Mostafizur had been involved in a relationship with his cousin sister-in-law, who lived nearby. Three months ago, he allegedly left home with her and moved to another state, where the two reportedly got married. He recently returned to the village and tensions between him and Bilkis escalated. Police have sent the body for post-mortem examination and launched an investigation into the matter. A senior police official stated: “Preliminary investigation points towards a domestic motive. We are verifying all claims and awaiting the autopsy report for further clarity.”