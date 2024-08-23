Ex-TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty files FIR over rape threats

KOLKATA: Former TMC MP and actor Mimi Chakraborty has lodged an FIR with the cybercrime department after receiving rape threats and obscene messages following her social media posts protesting the recent Kolkata rape-murder case.

“I have filed an FIR with the Cybercrime department and have spoken with the officials. The accounts have been taken down and deactivated forever. The two main culprits have since deleted their comments and gone incognito, but I have retained screenshots, and the police are investigating the matter,” Mimi told Millennium Post.

The ‘Bojhena Se Bojhena’ actress participated in the ‘Reclaim the Night’ protest march on the night of August 14 in Kolkata and strongly condemned the brutal rape and murder of a junior doctor at the RG Kar Hospital. However, her support for the protesting doctors in Kolkata soon attracted rape threats online.

“AND WE ARE DEMANDING JUSTICE FOR WOMEN RIGHT???? These are just few of them. Where rape threats has been normalised by venomous men masking themselves in the crowd saying they stand by women. What upbringing nd education permits this????,” Mimi posted sharing screenshots on social media platform X after receiving the rape threats. She also tagged Kolkata Police’s cyber cell department on it.

This isn’t the first time the former TMC Jadavpur MP (2019-2024) has faced such threats. “Nothing can stop or intimidate me,” Mimi said. Talking about women’s safety, the actress, who hails from Jalpaiguri in North Bengal, said how she used to carry a safety pin and a blade during her college days. “It’s important to make self-defense classes mandatory for all students in schools. We also need to focus on educating our boys,” she said. In fact, after she received the rape threats, Mimi shared a post when she wrote: “Abusing me won’t make a difference you cowards. Won’t stop me, won’t threaten me. I am born to be Fearless and so are my girls, my sisters. This fight is for all that voice who stood against us, who thought they are the stronger gender and can overpower us. Shame to you, Shame on you, Shame on such upbringing. Shame on your existence. You know who you are. You won’t be able to curb our voice.”