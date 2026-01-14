Ex-RS MP Tutu Bose summoned for SIR hearing

Kolkata: Former Mohun Bagan Athletic Club president and ex-Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Sadhan “Tutu” Bose has been summoned for a SIR hearing, triggering surprise and concern among Mohun Bagan supporters and political circles alike.

According to sources, Bose and his family members have been asked to appear before election officials on February 19 at Ballygunge Government High School.

Reacting to the development, TMC’s Kunal Ghosh said: “Tutu babu is ill. He cannot move without a wheelchair. Now he has to prove himself as a lawful citizen. Election Commission and BJP would get the result of this harassment on Bengalis in the upcoming election.”

The Election Commission has, however, said these allegations are misleading: “The Enumeration Forms clearly show that the linkage is left blank. They have been called for hearing like all the other similarly placed electors as per the notification of ECI.”

The EC has also specified that as he is sick, “he may opt for hearing at his residence.”