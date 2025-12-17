Ex-RG Kar official Akhtar Ali seeks anticipatory bail in CBI case

Kolkata: Former Deputy Superintendent of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Akhtar Ali, on Tuesday approached the Calcutta High Court seeking anticipatory bail in connection with a financial corruption case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The plea is likely to come up before Justice Jay Sengupta later this week.

Ali had earlier emerged as a whistleblower, having accused former RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh of financial irregularities. However, the CBI, which is investigating alleged corruption at the state-run hospital, named Ali in an additional charge sheet submitted in December. The agency also included Shashikant Chandak in the supplementary charge sheet.

The additional charge sheet was filed in a case in which Ghosh and four others — Biplab Singh, Suman Hazra, Afsar Ali Khan, and Ashish Pandey — have already been arrested during the course of the investigation.

Although Ali has been named as an accused, he has not been arrested so far.

In 2023, Ali had lodged a complaint before the state vigilance commission, alleging financial impropriety by the then principal. Following the complaint, he was transferred first to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital and later to Kaliaganj Hospital in North Dinajpur.

Recently, Ali sought to resign from service, but the health department rejected his resignation and placed him under suspension. In a notice explaining the decision, the department cited the ongoing CBI probe into financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, which was ordered by the High Court.