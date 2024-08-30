Ex-RG Kar Chest dept head faces flak at MMCH

Malda: Owing to strong protests from junior doctors and interns, Arunava Dutta Chowdhury, former head of the Chest department of RG Kar Hospital could not join the Malda Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) on Thursday afternoon, where he has been transferred. Partha Pratim Mukherjee, Principal of MMCH, confirmed this.



The protesters insisted that Dutta Chowdhury join MMCH only after getting his name cleared from the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor in RG Kar Hospital that took place on August 9.

From last Friday, the junior doctors and interns started protesting against the posting of Dutta Chowdhury to MMCH. On Thursday afternoon, the protesters blocked the entrance of the cabin of the MMCH principal once Dutta Chowdhury arrived to join service. After a long discussion with the College Council and the state Health department, the MMCH authorities sent him back without joining.

Partha Pratim Mukherjee said: “We are in contact with our higher authorities and have apprised them of the situation. Arunava Dutta Chowdhury has not joined MMCH. Due to the protests of the students, he could not join his post. We have sent the charter of demands of the protesters to the higher authorities.”