Ex-MLA Rajesh Tripathi or his son may contest LS poll on TMC ticket in UP

Former UP Congress MLA Rajesh Pati Tripathi or his son Lalitesh Pati Tripathi, a former Congress MLA, who had joined the Trinamool Congress in presence of Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in 2021 may contest Lok Sabha elections from a seat in Uttar Pradesh on Trinamool Congress ticket. They are kin of former UP CM Kamalapati Tripathi.

This is for the first time the ruling party in Bengal may contest the Lok Sabha elections from a seat in Uttar Pradesh.

It was learnt that Samajwadi party will support Trinamool Congress. The joining of the father-son duo is being seen as a boost for Trinamool Congress in Uttar Pradesh.

It was a significant development in UP politics and also since the Tripathi father-son duo hail from Purvanchal and it could sway some Brahmin votes as well.

Tripathis were called to join at an event in Siliguri as Banerjee had wanted to show that prominent faces of UP politics are joining her party.