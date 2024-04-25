Ex-Mayor of Chandannagar civic body passes away, CM condoles

Kolkata: Former Mayor of Chandannagar Municipal Corporation Ashok Sau passed away on Wednesday after prolonged ailment. The former MLA suddenly fell sick in the morning and was rushed to a private hospital where he died. He was 75.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed profound grief over his passing away.

“Saddened at the demise of my old colleague and former Mayor of Chandernagore Municipal Corporation and also former MLA, Sri Asok Shaw.

A nationalist and a tenacious political fighter, he was an asset for us and his departure will be an irreparable loss for democratic politics. My condolences to the bereaved family, friends and followers,” Banerjee wrote on her

X handle.