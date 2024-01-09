Ex-Kolkata Police commissioner Tushar Kanti Talukdar no more

Kolkata: Former Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Tushar Kanti Talukdar passed away in a city hospital on Tuesday afternoon due to several ailments.



Talukdar breathed his last at the age of 85 years on Tuesday 12:25 pm. He was admitted to the private hospital in Dhakuria late on Saturday night due to breathing problems.

The former Commissioner of Kolkata Police was also suffering from kidney ailment for quite a long time.

During treatment at the hospital, doctors found problems in his heart as well. The doctors initially planned for an angioplasty but later backed off due to Talukdar’s other health parameters being critical.

Talukdar was the Commissioner of Kolkata Police from 1992 to 1996. During his tenure, on July 21, 1993, police were accused of firing and killing 13 people during the Youth Congress rally heading towards the Writers’ Building. This campaign was led by the then Youth Congress leader Mamata Banerjee.

Tushar gave his statement before the judicial commission which was constituted to investigate the July 21 incident after the Trinamool Congress-led government came to power.