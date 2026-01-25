Ex-JU student objects to univ portrayal in Raj Chakraborty’s ‘Hok Kolorob’

KOLKATA: Director Raj Chakraborty’s latest Bengali campus drama ‘Hok Kolorob’ has sparked fresh controversy after an ex-Jadavpur University student objected to the film’s portrayal of the institution. Ex-JU student Abhishek Biswas accused the film of maligning the university and shared a legal notice on Facebook that he claimed to have sent to the maker. Sharing images of a legal notice on Facebook, he said he had sent a personal notice to the maker, alleging the trailer and teaser falsely show JU students involved in crimes like petrol bombing and arson. He said there is no record in the past 50 years of JU students being involved in such crimes. Describing the varsity as a “temple of learning” and Bengal’s pride, he urged students and alumni to protest against alleged misinformation in the name of artistic freedom. Denying the allegations, the director said: “Hok Kolorob does not demean any university, individual, or authority. I haven’t used the name of Jadavpur University anywhere and the film clearly mentions it is a work of fiction.” He added: “Who sends a legal notice on Facebook? Let people watch the film and then comment. I can never disrespect an educational institution, especially one as prestigious as JU.”

