Ex-JU student arrested for ‘orchestrating attack on Bratya Basu from Spain’

Kolkata: Former Jadavpur University (JU) student, Hindol Majumder, who was arrested for his involvement in the attack on Education minister Bratya Basu was found to have allegedly conspired the entire attack from Spain and directed the students to implement it.

Basu, however, refused to make any comment about the arrest and said: “I am unaware of any such information. I came to know from the media. I didn’t even know the youth. I will make no comments.”

On March 1, Basu was manhandled and injured and his car was vandalised when a massive student protest erupted when he visited JU to attend the annual general meeting of West Bengal College and University Professors’ Association (WBCUPA). Members of CPI(M) students wing SFI and other Left-wing students organisations gheraoed Basu and damaged the windscreen of his vehicle to press for their demands for declaring students union election in the state at the earliest.

During the investigation, police had arrested several present and former students. While checking the mobile phones of the arrested persons, cops found several chat records with Majumder where he allegedly instructed the students to attack Basu when he came to JU. He allegedly instructed the students to surround the minister’s car as well.

Following Majumder’s name cropping up, police had reportedly served several notices seeking his appearance which the accused did not comply with. Later, police issued a lookout notice.

On Wednesday, when Majumder landed at Delhi airport, he was detained. Later, he was handed over to the Delhi Police and Kolkata Police was informed. On Thursday, the Kolkata Police team reached Delhi and took Majumder in their custody.