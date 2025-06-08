Ex-Jorasanko MLA, husband accused of ‘extortion’; complaint sent to Mayor

Kolkata: Allegations of extortion surfaced against former Jorasanko MLA Smita Bakshi and her husband Sanjay Bakshi, prompting a formal complaint to Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim by both the victim and the local Trinamool Congress councillor of ward 25. The complainant, Seema Singh, a resident of the area, has accused the couple of demanding money and threatening to halt her home renovation work. Local councillor Rajesh Singh has also written to the Mayor, endorsing Seema’s claims and urging action.

Accrding to Seema Singh, she decided to renovate her house recently. About a month ago, an individual named Sushant Dutta approached her, claiming Sanjay Bakshi wanted to speak with her. When she refused, Sushant and Sanjay allegedly visited her and demanded Rs 30,000 to allow the renovation to proceed. Seema further alleged that they threatened to stop her work if she failed to comply and insisted she procure construction materials — sand, bricks, cement and stones — exclusively from them. They also reportedly demanded that she hire their laborers. When Seema questioned their demands, she claimed both men resorted to abusive language and intimidation, leaving her in fear. In her letter to the Mayor, Seema detailed the harassment and threats, emphasising her distress. Councillor Rajesh Singh, in a separate letter, corroborated her account, accusing Smita and Sanjay Bakshi of extorting money and pressuring residents. He highlighted that Seema was coerced into sourcing materials and labor from the couple’s associates. Additionally, Singh noted that Seema has lodged a complaint with Girish Park Police Station.

The councillor also raised concerns about the couple’s alleged misuse of authority. He claimed Smita and Sanjay contacted the DG (Building) to report Seema’s renovation as illegal. Although engineers found no evidence of unauthorised construction during their inspection, action was taken based on the verbal complaint. Both letters are expected to reach the Mayor’s desk on Monday. The police are yet to issue a statement regarding the investigation.

