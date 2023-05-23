Ex-Indian team captain urges GTA to open Hockey Academy in Kurseong

darjeeling: Former Indian national hockey team captain and Olympian Bharat Chettri met GTA Chief Anit Thapa in Kurseong on Tuesday with the proposal of establishing a hockey academy in the GTA region.



He also submitted a memorandum to this effect.“Establishing a hockey academy in the GTA region will provide an opportunity for the children and youth of the GTA region to participate in state and national hockey games. This will not only provide exposure but will also provide employment opportunities through sports reservation” stated Chettri.

Despite being a storehouse of talent and taking keen interest in hockey, there is no facility to provide proper training for the children and youth in the GTA region, lamented Chettri.

GTA chief executive Anit Thapa, showing interest in the proposal has directed the concerned officer to take up the matter. “If the academy can be established in the GTA area, it will be an important asset for this region,” stated Thapa.

Quoting the example of a student from St. Teresa’s School, Darjeeling, who went to Odisha to play hockey, Thapa said: “Our kids have talent. We can prepare a GTA hockey team with proper training.”

Bharat Chettri is a resident of 16 Mile, Kalimpong. He is a player of Indian national hockey team.

He has won gold medals in 2001 and 2006 Hockey

World Cup.

He participated in the 2012 Olympic Games and won a bronze medal in the 2010 Commonwealth Games; a bronze medal in the 2002 Asian Games and a silver medal in 2010.

He was honored with Dhyan Chand Award in 2008. He is a player decorated with Banga Ratna (2016) and Banga Bhushan (2022). He has been the Indian women’s and men’s hockey coach for four years.