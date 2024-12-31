Ex-husband accused of attack at wife’s house

Malda: A bomb scare in the dead of night has left residents of Jhikodanga village under Harishchandrapur police station on edge.

Allegations of the attack have been directed at a woman’s ex-husband, creating widespread panic in the locality.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. yesterday when two consecutive explosions shook the village.

The bombs were reportedly thrown at the house of Halima Parveen, who has been living with her parents following her divorce from Rahim Ali, a resident of the nearby Rahmatpur village. Halima, who has two children currently staying with Rahim, alleged that her ex-husband has been threatening her since their divorce two years ago. She claimed that Rahim threw the bombs to harm her.

“I saw him fleeing after the explosions. He has been threatening to kill me since our divorce. I faced years of abuse during our marriage, and after enduring it, I finally divorced him. Yet, he won’t leave me alone,” Halima stated.

Rahim, however, denied the allegations, calling them baseless. “I have had no contact with her since our divorce. I was at home with my children last night. These accusations are a conspiracy to frame me,” he said. The incident has created panic in the area, and the police are actively investigating the claims and counterclaims to uncover the truth.