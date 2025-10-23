Ex-hospital worker arrested for teen’s ‘molestation’ at SSKM

Kolkata: A former hospital employee has been arrested in connection with the alleged molestation of a 15-year-old girl at SSKM Hospital, raising serious concerns about hospital security and staff background verification. The accused, identified as Amit Mallick (34), had previously worked as a Group D staff member at Sambhu Nath Pandit Hospital and was reportedly working on a temporary basis at NRS Medical College and Hospital currently.

According to police and hospital sources, the teenage girl had visited SSKM Hospital on Wednesday with her family for routine treatment in the OPD department.

When her parents were busy at the ticket counter, Mallick allegedly took her into the trauma-care unit’s washroom and molested her. The girl immediately reported the incident to her mother, who alerted hospital authorities. A doctor from the hospital subsequently informed the police, prompting swift action.

The girl’s statement was recorded and signed, forming the basis of the police investigation. The Bhowanipore Police Station traced Mallick’s location to the Pragati Maidan area, where he was arrested on Wednesday. He is a resident of Dhapa Road Bustee, Mallickpara. He was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate on Thursday. The accused has been charged under POCSO law. Police confirmed that Mallick had been terminated from his previous role and had later taken up contractual work in various state hospitals.

As he worked previously at SSKM, he had the uniform of that hospital which he used that day to enter the premises pretending to be a worker.

“We are verifying his employment records and prior postings to ensure there are no further lapses,” said an investigating officer.