Ex-head of RG Kar’s Chest Med dept joins Malda Medical Hosp

Malda: Arunava Dutta Chowdhury, former head of the Chest Medicine department at RG Kar Medical College, officially joined Malda Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) on Saturday. His arrival was marked by a significant change in the atmosphere, as junior doctors, who had previously protested his joining, did not raise any objections this time.



Chowdhury visited the office of Partha Pratim Mukherjee, Principal of MMCH, to take charge of his duties. The Health department had directed his transfer to Malda following the RG Kar incident, but previous attempts to join were met with resistance from junior doctors, who expressed concerns over his joining.

In the weeks leading up to his joining, discussions were held between the college administration and junior doctors, aiming to resolve their concerns. Principal Mukherjee emphasised the necessity of adhering to government directives, stating: “He had to be allowed to join and thus he officially joined today.” The administration is optimistic that Chowdhury’s expertise will enhance the quality of care provided at the institution. Chowdhury refused to comment on his joining the MMCH.