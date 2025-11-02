Ex-Farakka MLA Mainul Haque passes away

Kolkata: Veteran politician and former MLA from Farakka in Murshidabad Mainul Haque passed away on Sunday morning. He was 63 and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kolkata.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is also the chairperson of Trinamool Congress (TMC), expressed her condolences on her X handle and assured support to his family members. “I am extremely sad at the death of my political colleague Mainul Haque. He was a former Farakka MLA and had worked with us at the highest level of the party for the last few years. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and supporters,” she posted.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee also expressed deep condolences at the demise of Haque on his Facebook page.

Mainul Haque was a Congress member in his early life. He was closely involved in student politics.

He was known as a powerful leader in the area. He contested elections for the first time in 1996 and emerged victorious. After that, he won from the Farakka Assembly Constituency another four times in a row.

He contested Assembly elections in 2021 on Congress ticket. However, his winning streak came to an end as he lost to Manirul Islam of TMC. That same year, he left the Congress and joined the TMC. Haque suffered a heart attack last September and was hospitalised for a long time.