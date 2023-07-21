Ex-employee alleges owner of running sex racket

Cooch Behar: A former employee of a nursing home located at BS Road in Cooch Behar has lodged a complaint against its owner, alleging that the owner has been running a prostitution racket inside the nursing home. She further alleged that the owner has been running the same racket from his residence as well. When she got to know about this, Dr. Tarun Paul, the owner of the nursing home, allegedly beat her and threw her from the six-storey stairs of the nursing home. She has filed a written complaint at Kotwali police station in Cooch Behar.

Kakoli Das, the former employee, has raised the allegations. According to her, the prostitution racket runs on the ground floor of nursing home. She got to know about this when she was working there and resigned from the job.

On Wednesday, she found out that Dr. Paul had been running the racket from his residence as well. When she protested, the doctor and his accomplices beat her up. She claimed that there were injury marks on her body. However, Dr. Tarun Pal has denied the allegations. He said: “She was an employee of our nursing home. She left the job on her own in February. Since then, she has been trying to get back into work but was asked to apologise as per the rules. She didn’t do that and created her own story.” According to Kotwali police, a complaint has been filed, and investigation is underway.