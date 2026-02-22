Ex-DGP Rajeev Kumar sends legal notice to Sukanta Majumdar

Kolkata: Former West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar has sent a legal notice to the Union Minister of State (MoS) for Education, Sukanta Majumdar, allegedly for making derogatory remarks against him, causing serious damage to his reputation, dignity and social standing.

“A defamatory reel/video has been uploaded and is being circulating on the social media, digital media platforms and Facebook and Instagram pages as well as other public domain, where you are being seen making certain false, fabricated, concocted and malicious statements and accusations against my Client,” the legal notice stated.

Majumdar has allegedly accused Kumar of charges like corruption, claiming his involvement in connection with the coal scam and cattle smuggling.

“Your actions amount to deliberate character assassination, with the intention of sensationalising falsehood for publicity and causing irreparable harm to my Client’s reputation,” the former state DGP’s legal notice said.

The legal notice has sought an apology from Majumdar, the Balurghat BJP MP.

“In view of the above, you are requested to render an unconditional apology on all platforms, including social/digital media and other public domain, where the defamatory content was published, explicitly declaring that the allegations made by you against my Client was false, unverified, baseless, and defamatory within seven days from the receipt of this notice, failing which my Client shall be constrained to initiate appropriate civil and criminal proceedings against you,” it read.

“Everyone is aware of his image (reputation). The CBI went to his house on charges of file destruction. He has created his own image. What can I do to make it shine again? Everyone knows what observations the court has made about him. If he wants to fight it legally, we are also ready for a legal fight,” said Majumdar, reacting to the developments.