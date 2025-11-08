Ex-deputy superintendent of RG Kar suspended

Kolkata: Akhtar Ali, the former deputy superintendent of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, who had raised his voice against former Principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh, accusing him of corruption, has been put under suspension owing to allegations of corruption against Ali. It was alleged that various charges of corruption were brought against Ali when he was posted at RG Kar.

After the rape-murder at the state-run hospital on Aug 9, 2024, Ali brought several charges of corruption against Ghosh and other irregularities.

An order from the health dept on Friday said Ali’s role cropped up during a CBI probe, in compliance with the HC order. Charges against him include undue favour of availing air tickets from two private firms, and demanding and accepting Rs 2,89,000 from two other companies in exchange of awarding them work orders in the medical college.

Ali was transferred to Murshidabad Medical College and later to Kaliagunj sub-divisional Hospital. He had tendered his resignation about a year ago, but his resignation was not accepted.